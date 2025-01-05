Boston College Men’s Basketball Center Records Season Highs in Loss, The Rundown: January 5, 2025
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) 85-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Although the Eagles did not come out with the victory, the contest marked a milestone for one of the team’s starters.
Eagles center Chad Venning scored 19 points in the loss which not only led the team, but also is a season-high for the graduate.
He also recorded a season-high in rebounds (8), minutes (31), field goals made (8), and field goals attempted (15).
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College in Rose Bowl | Long Beach, Calif.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College vs. Maine | 2 p.m. ET | NESN | Live Stats
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at No. 22 NC State | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men’s Basketball: Georgia Tech 85, Boston College 64.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
40 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard each scored a goal in Team USA’s 4-1 win over Czechia in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal on Saturday. The team will compete in the gold medal game on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
- Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard, who is captain of the U.S. National Junior Team, spoke on the team’s win after the game.
- The Boston College women’s basketball program shared photos from its road trip to Raleigh, N.C., on social media.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
Everything looks really good. I remember being back over in Roberts Center, so it just kind of gives you a kind of a sense of where things have come to or have grown to, and I'm just glad to have been a part of things that have happened here at BC.”- John Bagley
