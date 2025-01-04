Boston College Men’s Basketball Suffers Road Loss to Georgia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) 85-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams got off to a strong start, led by starters. For Boston College, forward Elijah Strong scored the Eagles first five points, while Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry scored his team’s first five.
In total, the Eagles made five of their first seven shot attempts and got out to a 11-7 lead within the first three and a half minutes of the contest.
Georgia Tech scored a pair of shots, a layup and a three-pointer, to battle back and retake the lead 12-11.
The margin stayed tight and the Yellow Jackets held a slight 23-20 lead with ten minutes remaining in the half.
After that, Georgia Tech ran away with it.
The Yellow Jackets went on a 21-11 down the stretch of the opening 20 minutes and the Eagles entered halftime with a 13 point deficit 44-31.
Boston College opened the second half with a three-pointer by guard Josh Beadle to get within ten but that was as close as the Eagles got to the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech went on a 17-10 run to extend its lead. In the second half, the team led by as many as 27 points.
Fouls and turnovers continued to be a problem for Boston College. In total, the Eagles committed 21 fouls and turned the ball over 13 times.
The Yellow Jackets were red hot the entirety of the day as they shot 58.5-percent from the floor and 47.1-percent from behind the arc compared to the Eagles 42.4-percent from the floor and 33.3-percent from behind the arc.
On top of Georgia Tech’s scoring, its defense held Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr., who averages 14.9 points per game and leads the team, to six points. Eagles center Chad Venning led them with 19 points followed by Strong with 16.
Next up, Boston College hosts Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 11. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on The CW.
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Basketball at Georgia Tech: Keys, Starting Lineups, Injury Updates
Boston College Football Running Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Two Boston College Football Alums Selected to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl