Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule, The Rundown: July 25, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College men’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule on Wednesday.
The team kicks off its season on Nov. 4 hosting The Citadel. In total, the Eagles will compete in ten games prior to ACC play with seven being at home.
Below is the full schedule:
Nov. 4: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 8: vs. VCU (Veterans Classic, Annapolis, Md.)
Nov. 15: vs. Temple
Nov. 19: vs. Loyola Maryland
Nov. 24: Old Dominion (Cayman Islands Classic)
Nov. 25: Missouri State or High Point (Cayman Islands Classic)
Nov. 26: TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)
Nov. 29: vs. Dartmouth
Dec. 3: South Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 15: vs. Stonehill
Dec. 28: vs. FDU
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
39 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three Eagles will be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Erika Reineke (’17) will compete in sailing for Team USA, Laura Hottenrott (’16) will compete in the women’s marathon for Team Germany, and fencing assistant coach Ralf Bissdorf is the women’s foil national coach for Team USA.
- The Boston College softball program hired former Virginia catcher Leah Boggs to serve as an assistant coach.
- Boston College took the podium on Wednesday at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff. Head coach Bill O’Brien, quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall represented the school in Charlotte, N.C. The group did multiple interviews throughout the day, including with the ACC Network where Kendall was challenged to draw the Boston College mascot, an eagle.
