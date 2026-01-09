Boston College Football Signs Florida TE and Georgia State DB From Transfer Portal

Along with signing former Colgate wide receiver Reed Swanson, the Boston College Eagles football program made a couple of additions from the transfer portal on Thursday, adding former Florida tight end Cameron Kossmann, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, and former Georgia State defensive back Chandler Jordan.

Boston College has landed a commitment from Florida tight end transfer Cameron Kossman, his agency @APSportsAgency tells @mzenitz, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has four years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/9bSWXRevRI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

As a true freshman last season, Kossmann saw his first collegiate action in the Gators’ 2025 season opener against Long Island. He played one snap in which he was a pass blocker.

In high school, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Chesterfield, Mo., native received a three star rating by On3 and the On3 Industry Composite. A First Team All-Conference tight end, the Marquette High School product was tabbed as the No. 122 tight end and No. 28 player in the state of Missouri after recording 408 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions in 2024.

Kossmann chose Florida over Army, Columbia, Kent State, and Pennsylvania.

Jordan, meanwhile, made 10 appearances in 2025 as a true freshman, totaling 14 tackles — including six against Vanderbilt on Sept. 20, 2025.

A four-year letterwinner out of North Gwinnett High School (Suwannee, Ga.) who played football and track, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety helped his team win region championships in 2024 and 2022. During his sophomore year, Jordan tallied 63 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The Eagles have now picked up a total of 18 players from the portal this offseason.

The transfer portal will stay open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State

Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate

Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow WR Ismael Zamor

