Boston College Men's Basketball Will Attempt to Rebound Against Hampton: The Rundown
At 2-2 overall, the start of the 2025-26 season has been a sluggish one for Boston College men's hoops. However, coming off a road win against Temple, the Eagles have the chance to get back above .500 at home tonight against Hampton.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., but while a win is very much on the table and expected, the bigger payout for BC in this game is the opportunity to get some fans to buy back into the program. Last season left a foul taste in the mouths of many Eagles hoops fans who remember the days of the Big East, and the early losses thus far, including one to a Northeastern Conference team, did nothing to wash that taste away.
A win over Hampton by no means puts the team back on the map. In fact, it might not move the needle outside of the locker room at all. Currently, BC sits at 106 in the KenPom rankings, while Hampton sits back at 255. The Eagles should win this matchup easily. But then again, the same could be said for Central Connecticut State, couldn't it?
More than anything, this game serves as an opportunity to figure out whether BC can win the easy ones. If the team can do that - go out and take care of business - then there remains a pathway to a salvageable season.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Tuesday's Schedule:
Women's Tennis: NCAA Individual Championships
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Hampton | Conte Forum | 7 p.m. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats |
Monday's Results:
No athletic events took place on Monday, November 17.
Did You Notice?
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles football team came up just short against a top-25 Georgia Tech team on senior night. The team falls to 1-10 with the loss.
Boston College quarterback Shane Hanafin made national headlines this weekend after he remained on the field for an hour after the team's loss to Georgia Tech - a somber reminder that these are still student athletes who, for the most part, will not go on to play at the professional level.
With many teams changing skippers this offseason, former Eagle Blake Butera was officially announced as the next manager of the Washington Nationals.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I’ll never forget standing in the dressing room after the game at Tulane Stadium. Fred Digby, a New Orleans sports editor, came running up to me and said, ‘I’ve just seen this year’s Sugar Bowl team and it’s got to be Boston College.’ I’ll never forget how difficult it was to convince our lads the season wasn’t over.”- Frank Leahy
There's More on Boston College On SI:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social