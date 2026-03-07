Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Finale Against Notre Dame

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (10-20, 3-14 ACC) men’s basketball team plays its final home game of the 2025-26 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has lost to No. 22 Miami 76-54 on Feb. 28 and Virginia Tech 72-63 on Tuesday night, both on the road.

The Fighting Irish are coming off an 86-78 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday night.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Jan. 24, Notre Dame defeated Boston College 68-64 in South Bend, Ind., which snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles.

The contest is potentially Boston College’s last of the season. The Eagles are not out of ACC Tournament contention just yet, but they would have to beat Notre Dame and Pitt has to lose to Syracuse later in the afternoon.

If Pitt defeats Syracuse, it gets the final spot in the ACC Tournament regardless of the outcome in Chestnut Hill. If Pitt loses, the winner of Boston College and Notre Dame gets the last spot.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Notre Dame will be without Markus Burton, Kebba Njie, and Tommy Ahneman.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio and Jason Asemota.

Tipoff is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, March 7 at noon ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish suffered an 86-78 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 72-63 road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Jan. 24. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 68-64 in South Bend, Ind.