Who Will Replace Earl Grant at Boston College: Coaching Search Updates

Boston College has fired men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant after five seasons with the program.

Since being hired in March of 2021, Grant boasted a 72-92 overall record during his time on the Heights which included a 31-67 mark in ACC play.

He led the program to three ACC Tournaments and one NIT, however missed the postseason for the second straight season after going 11-20 overall and 4-14 in ACC play this past season.

The one season Boston College went to both the ACC Tournament and NIT was Grant’s only winning season with the Eagles in 2023-24. During that campaign, BC went 20-16 overall, lost in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals to Virginia 66-60, and lost in the NIT second round to UNLV 79-70.

Grant also helped develop Quinten Post who spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill and was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 52 overall pick (second round). Post was Boston College’s first NBA draft pick since 2018.

"We are grateful to Earl for his dedication to our student-athletes and to the Boston College community over the past five seasons," said Boston College athletic director Blake James in the official press release. "Earl is a man of high character who represented our institution with class. However, we have greater expectations for our basketball program and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to change the trajectory of our program. We wish Earl and his family nothing but the best going forward."

The move was announced just one day after the Eagles’ 2025-26 came to a close. In Grant’s final game with Boston College, it beat Notre Dame 77-69. The victory kept BC in ACC Tournament contention, but Pitt took the final spot after defeating Syracuse 71-69 in overtime.

"Our goal remains to compete at the highest level of college basketball and provide a world-class experience for our student-athletes,” said James. "We will begin a national search immediately for a new head coach who shares our vision of excellence, both on the court and in the classroom."

The next head coach will be the 14th in program history.

Boston College Men's Basketball Coaching Search Updates:

[This section will be updated with the latest news surrounding Boston College’s men’s basketball head coach search as it becomes released].

Sunday, March 8

CBS Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein reported that $3.1M is the rumored budget for Boston College.

3.1 is the number being tossed around for BC’s budget.



In other words, they’re still not serious about men’s basketball. https://t.co/mz68Cmd1O4 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 8, 2026