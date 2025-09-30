Boston College Men's Golf Playing in Final Round of UConn Invite Today: The Rundown
The Boston College men's golf team will wrap up play in the UConn Invitational today at Greathorse. After finishing 11th out of 14 teams in action two weeks ago, the Eagles are looking for a bounce back tournament.
The course in question is a Western Massachusetts gem designed by Brian Silva with harsh elevation changes and bunker placements. Former BC Eagles Matt Naumec holds the course record with a score of 65.
The Boston College lineup includes: 1. Markus Lam; 2.Tony Yin; 3.Ben Paylor; 4.Jack Pogorelc; 5.William Musson. Lam and Pogorelc are the only two Eagles who have previously competed in this event.
Lam , a seasoned golfer hailing from Hong Kong, China, made starts in all nine events for Boston College last season, and finished inside the top 30 competitors at six of those nine events. He tied for the highest finishing spot on the BC roster at last year's ACC Championships.
Pogorelc also started all nine events for BC last season and finished inside the top 10 three times on the season, including a third place finish at the Shark invitational. Pogorelc broke 70 at that same tournament, finishing with a score of 69.
Here's The Rundown for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
Men’s Golf: Boston College at UConn Invitational at GreatHorse | GreatHorse Golf Club, Hampden, Mass.
Sunday's Results:
No athletic events were concluded on Monday, September 29.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
3 days.
Did You Notice?
Boston College baseball has begun fall practices, and the team social media accounts have already been sharing away. What is your record prediction for Bird Ball this season?
- Boston College on SI's own Graham Dietz broke down as much film as anyone from last weekend's loss to Cal.
- It’s game week for the Boston College men’s hockey team. The Eagles open their season on Friday night hosting Quinnipiac. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“As a concerned citizen, my right in a democracy is to sometimes voice my opinion. I’m a human being first. I say what I think, and that’s it.”- Alejandro Bedoya
