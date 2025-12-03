Three Star '26 Wide Receiver Decommits From Boston College

Boston College football has lost one of its commitments for its class of 2026.

Three-star wide receiver Alex Voss has reopened his recruitment.

The prospect announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon via social media, just one day prior to Early Signing Day.

“After much consideration I will be reopening my recruitment. Graduating in the class of 2026,” said Voss via X.

The high school senior is a product of Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, N.C., and ranks No. 1,003 nationally, No. 143 in wide receivers, and No. 39 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.

He committed to Boston College on April 18.

2026 Football Commits

