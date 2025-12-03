Three Star '26 Wide Receiver Decommits From Boston College
Boston College football has lost one of its commitments for its class of 2026.
Three-star wide receiver Alex Voss has reopened his recruitment.
The prospect announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon via social media, just one day prior to Early Signing Day.
“After much consideration I will be reopening my recruitment. Graduating in the class of 2026,” said Voss via X.
The high school senior is a product of Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, N.C., and ranks No. 1,003 nationally, No. 143 in wide receivers, and No. 39 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
He committed to Boston College on April 18.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)
- LB Callen Beveridge, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Byfield, Massachusetts (Committed 12/02/2025)
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1