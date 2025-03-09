BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Golf Prepare For Brandon Dunes Championship; The Rundown: March 9, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Boston College Golf
Boston College Golf / Boston College Athletics

The Boston College men's golf team travels to famed Bandon Dunes in Oregon - one of the top-rated golf resorts in the world - to take part in the Bandon Dunes Championship. The three-day, 54-hole tournament begins with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. ET

The Eagles will begin on the 10th hole, playing along with the Air Force. Idaho hosts the tournament and it will be contested on the Bandon Trails course.

Designed by Bill Moore and Ben Crenshaw and opened in 2005, Bandon Trails begins atop a massive dune, then quickly opens into a sprawling meadow. The routing then works higher into the coastal forest, before finally returning to finish in the dunes. The course is enjoyable to walk and is a constant reminder of how the game was created among inland rolling dunes with dramatic ocean vistas.

TEAMS: Air Force, Boise State, Boston College, CSUN. Eastern Kentucky, Idaho, Morehead State, North Dakota State, North Idaho College, Oregon, San Jose State, Seattle U, SIU-Edwardsville, Tarleton State, Utah Valley

The Eagles will try and come out on top as one of the best schools in the country.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Cal |
  • Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Clemson |
  • Baseball: Boston College at No. 9 Virginia
  • Softball: Boston College at Cal

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

174 days

“He was the most cerebral player I ever coached.”

Luke Kuechly

Did You Notice?

Virginia and Boston College’s baseball teams almost outscored their football teams when they played earlier in the season

Published
