Boston College Baseball Drops ACC Series to No. 10 NC State: The Rundown

Boston College baseball suffered its first ACC series loss of the season after dropping its rubber match 5-1 to No. 10 NC State on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ only run was the first by either team in the top of the third inning. Ty Mainolfi crossed home plate on an error by NC State’s Sherman Johnson.

The Wolfpack knotted up the contest at 1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Chris McHugh and took the lead 3-1 in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Mikey Ryan.

NC State’s other scores were on an RBI single by Brayden Fraasman in the fifth and an RBI single by Drew Lanphere in the sixth to cement the 5-1 win.

With the loss on Sunday, Boston College falls to 11-8 overall and 3-3 in ACC play while NC State improves to 16-4 overall and 2-1 in ACC play.

Final



NC State 5

BC 1 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 15, 2026

The Rundown: Monday, March 16, 2026:

Class of 2027 punter and holder Juan Rodriguez is taking a visit to Boston College on Tuesday. Rodriguez is a product of The King's Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla. In 2025, he attempts 36 punts with 42% of those getting pinned inside the 20-yard-line as well as had 34 holds.

Excited to be up in New England this week for my spring break recruiting visits! Thank you to all the coaches who helped make this happen!



Amherst 3/16

Boston College 3/17

Brown 3/19

Wesleyan 3/20

Holy Cross 3/21 @CoachYoung5 @eaugustin1 @Coach_EJMills @CoachThurin… pic.twitter.com/lEaBR9ZF3w — Juan Rodriguez (@27JRodriguez) March 15, 2026

Class of 2027 tight end/defensive end Peter Snavely visited Boston College over the weekend. Snavely is a product of Fairless High School in Navarre, Ohio.

Had a great day at Boston college! Huge thanks to @DrewSartoriBCFB and coach Chudzinski for showing us around and letting us know what BC football is all about. @CoachThurin @AJSarbs @FairlessFootbll @DJRSwework pic.twitter.com/ohziqw5Lix — Peter Snavely (@Peter_Snavely5) March 14, 2026

Class of 2027 wide receiver/safety Elijah Williams also visited Boston College this weekend. Williams is a product of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind. In 2025, he caught 15 receptions for 275 yards and averaged 18.5 yards per catch in 10 games.

Thank you @CoachDailey_A6O for inviting me out to see the team work in person, I loved seeing what Boston College was about! @Coach_JDiBiaso @FBCoachOB @Bostoncollegefb @Bryan_Ault pic.twitter.com/KuPssnFWwb — Elijah Williams (@EliWill21) March 14, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Women's Tennis: Boston College 6, Bowling Green 1

Softball: No. 23 South Carolina 2, Boston College 1

Baseball: NC State 5, Boston College 1

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Seminole Intercollegiate | Tallahassee, Fla.

Women's Golf: Boston College at Briar's Creek Invitational | John's Island, S.C.

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

173 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“My dream was to be an Olympian.” David Emma

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