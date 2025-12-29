Sean McDermott Explains Bills’ Decision to Go for Two In Loss to Eagles
The Bills opted to go for the win over the tie at the end of their game against the Eagles on Sunday. After trailing the Eagles 13-0 for much of the second half, the Bills scored two touchdowns over the final five and a half minutes to bring them within one point of Philadelphia.
Buffalo scored their final touchdown with only five seconds remaining to make it 13-12 since the Bills’ first extra point attempt was blocked. After scoring their second touchdown, the Bills decided to attempt the two-point conversion. Receiver Khalil Shakir got open but quarterback Josh Allen simply missed him and lost the game.
"Wanted to be aggressive, going for the win,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of the choice after the game. “... It felt like we had a great call, great opportunity to go win it. Wanted to be aggressive so I’m not gonna sit back.”
The decision to go for two sparked debate among viewers. On one hand, the Eagles offense did not complete a pass in the entire second half and the Bills had the momentum going into overtime. On the other hand kicker Michael Badgley, who is filling in for the injured Matt Prater and Tyler Bass, has missed five extra points on the season and could not necessarily be trusted against an Eagles special teams unit that has blocked multiple kicks this year.
“It wasn’t everything,” McDermott said of the blocked extra point’s affect on the decision to go for two. “I trust Josh Allen with the ball in his hands and I would do it over again. ... I’d take him 1,000 times out of 1,000 times to make that play.”
Allen was visibly frustrated after the failed two-point conversion. “I just missed,” he said. “Rolling left. Gotta give him a better ball.”
The loss clinched the AFC East for the Patriots while the Bills have fallen to the No. 7 seed. Buffalo has already secured their spot in the postseason, but they will officially be going on the road in January after this loss.