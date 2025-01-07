Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Wins 2025 World Juniors MVP, The Rundown: January 7, 2025
Boston College was heavily represented on Team USA’s gold medal team at the 2025 World Junior Championship.
Six Eagles were on this year's team that defeated Finland in OT, 4-3 on Sunday night to win Team USA's seventh gold medal of the tournament's 48-year history.
The championship-winning goal came from BC's own freshman forward Teddy Stiga, his first goal of the tournament.
Their six players on the roster led all college programs, and to top it all off, BC sophomore forward Ryan Leonard won Most Valuable Player of the entire tournament.
Leonard had two assists in the gold medal game and had a total of ten points for the entire tournament (five goals and five assists).
As the second semester of the Eagles season starts up on Friday, it’s hard to imagine a better way to generate momentum then a major portion of the team's roster winning a gold medal ahead of the last few months of Hockey East play.
With Team USA winning back-to-back World Junior championships for the first time ever, there are now nine players on BC's roster with a gold medal.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. New Hampshire | Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, MA | Watch | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- No games scheduled on Monday, Jan. 6.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
38 days.
Did You Notice?
- After leaving Saturday afternoon's game against the Steelers, former BC receiver Zay Flowers is "day-to-day" ahead of the playoffs.
- BC Baseball twitter posted a spotlight on returning star corner infielder Nick Wang.
