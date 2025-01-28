Boston College Men’s Hockey Goalie Jacob Fowler Continues to Impress, The Rundown: January 28, 2025
The top-ranked Eagles men's ice hockey team is off to a scorching start to the second semester. After dropping their first match to Merrimack on Jan. 10, BC has ripped off six straight victories by a combined margin of 22-5.
This past weekend, the Eagles had a series against the nation's second highest scoring team in the Boston University Terriers and swept them in dominant fashion.
The team was particularly strong at limiting BU's offense with its star goaltender Jacob Fowler giving up just two goals on the weekend to a team averaging nearly four a game.
The sophomore goaltender recorded 61 saves and allowed zero even-strength goals in quite possibly his most dominant weekend yet.
This led to Fowler being recognized as Hockey East Player of the Week, just the third goalie to do so since 2020.
Today's Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, January 28th.
Eagles Results:
No games played on Monday, January 27th.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
- The 2024 National Champion BC women's lacrosse team had its championship banquet on Saturday night.
- The 2025 football schedule was unveiled on Monday night for Boston College.
- Freshman forward Teddy Stiga was, yet again, named Hockey East Rookie of the Week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"My motivation to start lifting was so I wouldn't get pushed around."- Mike Ruth
