Boston College Men's Hoops Hits the Road Tonight vs. Louisville, The Rundown: February 5, 2025
Boston College Men's Hoops hits the road tonight to take on the returning ACC powerhouse that is the Louisville Cardinals.
For the past few seasons, fans might have looked at the Louisville game on the schedule as a chance to grab an easy win, but with a new coaching staff in place, the powers that be have returned the Cardinals to their usual place in the upper echelon of the ACC. To put it plainly, the Eagles will have their hands full tonight.
Louisville enters the contest 16-6 (9-2), while Boston College enters just under .500 at 10-11 (2-8).
Today's Schedule:
Men's Basketball: vs. Louisville | 7 p.m.
Eagles Results:
No games took place on February 4.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
9 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr., wins his second ACC Player of The Week award for the second time this season, after his 31-point performance in the Saturday afternoon thriller against the Florida State Seminoles.
- BC sophomore forward Ryan Leonard won Hockey East Co-Player of The Week after his hat-trick on Saturday night against eighth-ranked UMass Lowell. The star forward now leads the country in goals with 23.
- The Atlanta Falcons shared a video of BC alum Chris Lindstrom, who dominated tug-of-war at the Pro Bowl Games.
- Bill O'Brien and staff landed quarterback from the Class of 2027 Furian Infererrera from high school powerhouse Mater Dei in California.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It was amazing when you start looking at the names of the guys that were playing at the time and the schools. So it was just a big opportunity for us coming out of the ECAC, stepping into the Big East. It was just one of the best things that could have happened for us.”- John Bagley
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social