Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Signs Contract With Dallas Stars

Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Aram Minnetian has signed his first professional contract with the Dallas Stars.

We have signed defenseman Aram Minnetian to a three-year entry-level contract 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qVdCdyJK62 — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 24, 2026

The move comes just days after the Eagles’ season came to a close in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals with a 4-3 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

During his collegiate career, Minnetian played three seasons in Chestnut Hill. In that time frame, he appeared in 111 games and tallied seven goals and 27 assists for 34 points as well as 143 blocks.

In 2025-26, the Woodcliff Lake, N.J., native scored two goals and recorded nine assists for 11 points as well as had 36 blocks which tied for the most among the team.

Minnetian was drafted by the Stars with the No. 125 overall pick (fourth round) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This season, Boston College went 20-15-1 overall, 13-11-0 in Hockey East play, finished fourth in the conference, and currently ranks at No. 17 in the nation. The Eagles missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

Minnetian's deal with Dallas is a three-year, entry-level contract which will begin in 2026-27. He will play the remainder of hte season with the AHL's Texas Stars.

2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2

Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)

Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0

Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2

Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2

Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2

Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)

Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1

March 5: at UMass- L 2-1

March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2

March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0

March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)