Boston College Men’s Soccer Earns Fifth Win of Season, The Rundown: October 27, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men’s soccer team picked up its fifth win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday night.
The Eagles saw goals from defender Max Andrews (fifth minute), midfielder Marco Dos Santos (73rd and 81st minutes), and forward Michael Asare (87th minute).
With the win, Boston College improves to 5-4-6 overall and Stony Brook falls to 3-9-3.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC Wilmington Invite
- Sailing: Boston College at Nickerson Trophy (Medford, Mass.), at Schell Trophy (New Haven, Conn.), at Urn Trophy (Providence, R.I.)
- Fencing: Boston College at Temple (Nikki Franke Classic) | 8 a.m. ET | YouTube | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: No. 9 Boston College at No. 2 UNC | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Miami | 12:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Virginia | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College vs. No. 3 Clarkson | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 3, No. 3 Clarkson 1.
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College 4, Stony Brook 2.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 4, No. 14 Western Michigan 2.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
8 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men’s hockey team played in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday night.
- The Boston College football program shared its Play of the Game from the Eagles 31-27 loss to Louisville on Friday night.
- Four-star class of 2025 guard Isaiah Sealy has received an offer from Boston College men’s basketball.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
October 27, 2017: Freshman running back AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown, and linebacker Ty Schwab was credited with 12 tackles as Boston College beat Florida State for the first time in eight years, 35-3. It was also a Red Bandana Game for the Eagles.
Special Media:
