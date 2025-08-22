Boston College Men’s Soccer Beats Binghamton in Season Opener: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men’s soccer team opened its 2025 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Binghamton on Thursday night.
The sole goal of the contest came from Eagles forward Johannes Hanken Tjostheim in the 29th minute.
Next up, Boston College hosts Siena on Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Here's the Rundown for Friday, August 22, 2025:
Friday's Schedule:
Women's Soccer: Boston College vs. Cornell | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, Binghamton 0.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
8 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse will play at USA Lacrosse in Sparks, Md., in October alongside Navy, UNC, and Denver. The full schedule has yet to be released, however Navy shared the event in its fall schedule release on Wednesday.
- Boston College field hockey held a final scrimmage on Thursday against Boston University. The Eagles' season opens on Aug. 29 at Maine.
- Former Boston College baseball infielder Cody Morissette recorded a hit against the Worcester WooSox on Thursday. Morissette currently plays for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a Triple-A affiliate team of the Miami Marlins.
- Sports Illustrated shared its cover for the September 2025 Football Preview Issue.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Once Doug gets believing, all the rest of us get believing. And I can tell you, Doug believes all the time."- Gerald Phelan
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published