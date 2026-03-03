Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Ranked After Week 3

Boston College women’s lacrosse swept its slate of games last week.

The Eagles picked up a 19-7 road win over FSU on Tuesday afternoon and an 11-9 home win against Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

With the pair of victories, Boston College moved up to No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll with 229 points and No. 10 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll this week.

In the Inside Lacrosse Poll, UNC stayed put at No. 1 with 15 first-place votes and 375 points, followed by Stanford at No. 2 with 358 points, Maryland at No. 3 with 344 points, Northwestern at No. 4 with 326 points, and Navy at No. 5 with 314 points.

The IWLCA Coaches Poll had the same top five.

In total, nine ACC teams made the rankings this week. Joining UNC, Stanford, and Boston College is Notre Dame, Syracuse, Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, and Duke.

The only difference in the rankings this week was the No. 25 spot. Inside Lacrosse has Cornell at No. 25 with 21 points while IWLCA has Penn at No. 25. Inside Lacrosse has Penn as the first team out, but receiving votes.

Another big difference in the polls this week is the placement of Yale. Inside Lacrosse has Yale just outside of the top five at No. 6 and IWLCA has Yale at No. 12.

With the current rankings, Boston College’s road game at Duke on Wednesday evening will be a ranked matchup. The Eagles will also travel to Cal on Saturday.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 4:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

UNC (15)- 375, 5-0 Stanford- 358, 6-0 Maryland- 344, 5-0 Northwestern- 326, 5-1 Navy- 314, 5-0 Yale- 275, 4-0 Notre Dame- 273, 5-1 Florida- 234, 3-2 Boston College- 229, 2-3 Stony Brook- 220, 3-1 Michigan- 219, 3-2 Colorado- 214, 4-1 Johns Hopkins- 191, 5-1 Syracuse- 188, 2-3 Clemson- 183, 3-3 Loyola Maryland- 157, 3-3 Penn State- 140, 6-0 Georgetown- 121, 4-1 Denver- 98, 5-0 Princeton- 81, 1-2 Virginia- 73, 2-4 Pitt- 65, 3-2 Army- 59, 3-2 Duke- 54, 4-2 Cornell- 21, 2-2

Also Receiving Votes: Penn, Temple, Dartmouth, Richmond, James Madison, UAlbany

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 4:

(Rank, team)