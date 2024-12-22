Boston College Product Zay Flowers Hits Career Milestone, The Rundown: December 22, 2024
Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers hit a career milestone in the Ravens 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
In the victory, Flowers caught five receptions for 100 yards which helped him surpass the 1,000 yard mark on the season, the first in his professional career.
The two-year Baltimore starter has tallied 71 receptions for 1,016 yard and four touchdowns this season and 148 receptions for 1,874 yards and nine touchdowns in his time in the NFL.
Men’s Basketball: SMU 103, Boston College 77.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
54 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forwards Ryan Leonard and James Hagens scored goals in Team USA’s pre-tournament game against Slovakia.
- The Boston College football program continued to promote the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on social media. The Eagles will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the bowl game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Savannah Samuel recorded a career-high 16 points in the Eagles 83-56 win over Central Connecticut State on Friday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
December 22, 1967: Joe Yukica was hired away from New Hampshire to be the head coach of the football program.
Published