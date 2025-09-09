Boston College QB Wins NEFW Weekly Gold Helmet Award: The Rundown
Boston College football quarterback Dylan Lonergan has won this year’s first weekly New England Football Writers Gold Helmet Award.
Lonergan earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ first two games of the season, a 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30 and a 42-40 double overtime loss to Michigan State on Saturday.
In the two games, the redshirt sophomore went a combined 60-of-79 for 658 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Lonergan transferred to Boston College in December 2024 after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama where he appeared in three games.
Two honors are given out each week by the New England Football Writers Association and is presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Lonergan was the receipent of the Division I award. The winner of the Division II/III award this week was U.S. Coast Guard Academy running back Harrison Hensley.
Here's The Rundown for Tuesday, September 9, 2025:
Tuesday’s Schedule:
- Women’s Golf: Boston College at Cougar Classic | Yeamans Hall Club, Charleston, S.C.
- Volleyball: Boston College at Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET | SEC Network+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Monday’s Results:
- Women’s Golf: Boston College at Cougar Classic- 7th Place, -5 (After Two Rounds)
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
24 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan became the second ACC QB this century to score 8+ touchdowns and no interceptions in the first two games in a season. Lonergan has scored four touchdowns in each of Boston College’s games so far.
- Boston College women’s lacrosse has picked up a commitment from class of 2027 midfielder Maddy Herr. Herr is rated as a five-star recruit, according to Inside Lacrosse, and is a product of Shoreham Wading River High School in New York.
- Boston College football starts ACC play this weekend with a road game at Stanford.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"He's standing there, looking like he got his hand caught in the cookie jar. He's embarrassed. He says, 'I had to stay out there for something.' He's holding his helmet behind his back, where I won't see it. Inside the helmet is his trophy for being the game's defensive MVP."- Bill McGovern on Luke Kuechly
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social