Eighth Boston College Football Player Reveals Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

An eighth Boston College football player has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Eagles wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones announced his intention to enter the portal on Friday afternoon via social media.

“Thank you to Boston College for the past three years,” said Jones via X. “After talking with my family, l've decided to enter the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility left. Grateful for the experience — ready for the next chapter.”

The Dorchester, Mass., native spent three seasons at Boston College. After redshirting in 2023, Jones appeared in five games for the Eagles in 2024 where he had eight rush attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown.

He did not see time on the field in 2025.

Jones is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2023. The Catholic Memorial High School product committed to Boston College on Aug. 5, 2020, months after receiving his offer from the program.

Boston College was Jones’ first Division I offer.

Jones signed with Boston College on Dec. 21, 2022, one of 17 players to sign their NLI on Early Signing Day.

He joined the program as a running back and was listed at that position for his first two seasons in Chestnut Hill, but moved to wide receiver this season.

As a recruit, Jones ranked No. 610 nationally, No. 41 in running backs, and No. 8 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

He is currently not rated as a transfer prospect.

Jones joins multiple Boston College players who have announced their decision to enter the transfer portal this offseason, including defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 and their season finale against Syracuse 34-12, but had a ten-game skid in between.

During the stretch, BC lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

This offseason, the NCAA will have one transfer portal window instead of two. The window opens on Jan. 2, 2026 and concludes on Jan. 16.

Players cannot formally enter until the transfer portal window officially opens, but can announce their intentions earlier.

