Boston College’s Running Back Room Impresses in Win, The Rundown: November 12, 2024
It took an incredible ground effort against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon for the Eagles to snap their three-game slide that they endured through October.
Senior quarterback Thomas Castellanos struggled and eventually was replaced after sustaining an injury early in the third quarter. The Orange were in the midst of a 21-0 run at that point, and when junior Grayson James was forced into action, the game began to feel like more of the same from the 2024 Eagles. It was yet another massive unanswered scoring run surrendered by BC, something that has become habit by Bill O'Brien's team in recent week.
Senior Kye Robichaux and junior Jordan McDonald bucked that trend and (literally and figuratively) put the offense on their backs. The two totaled 43 carries for 331 yards, providing a game changing spark when the team was, effectively, without a passing game.
Robichaux headlined the day with his 28 carry, 198 yard afternoon featuring a pair of crucial scores propelling the Eagles to their first win since Sept. 28. 100 of his total came after contact, and he averaged nearly three yards per attempt after being touched.
It was the most rushing yards by an ACC running back this season, which made him the obvious choice for the conference running back of the week.
The 37-31 victory keeps BC's bowl-hopes alive and well, as they finish with the toughest stretch of their season.
The Eagles travel to Dallas, Texas to face the 8-1 SMU Mustangs, and they close out their regular season hosting both the 5-4 North Carolina Tar Heels followed by the 7-2 Pitt Panthers.
If the team can manage to win just one of those games, they will earn bowl eligibility, and Kye Robichaux's 198-yard performance against Syracuse could be the turning point of what was looking like a disappointing season.
Today’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled on November 11th, 2024.
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College 92, Northeastern 46
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
94 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Men's Hockey swept seventh-ranked Maine this past weekend.
- BC Women's Basketball picked up their third straight dominant win to start the season on Monday night.
