32 Bets for 32 Teams 32 Days Before Kickoff: Best Futures to Bet Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
There are 32 days until opening kickoff of the 2025-2026 NFL season, which means it's time for my yearly betting preview. The way I do my yearly preview is I go through every single team in alphabetical order and break down my best futures bet for each of them.
The bet could be a wager on them to win the Super Bowl, win their division, make the playoffs, a bet on their win total, or even a season-long prop bet on one of their players.
Every bet I've placed in this article is available at one of the following sportsbooks that are available to use in multiple states across the USA:
It's football season, my friends. It's time to jump into it.
Arizona Cardinals Best Bet
UNDER 8.5 Wins (+105) via Caesars
I’m out on Kyler Murray, which means I’m out on the Cardinals. He has failed to take the next step as a quarterback, annually starting the season off strong and then faltering as the season gets into November and December. The Cardinals did little in the offseason to expect any improvement from their 2024 record of 8-9. With the San Francisco 49ers expected to bounce back, Arizona is the clear third-best team in the NFC West.
Atlanta Falcons Best Bet
Falcons to make the playoffs (+155) via DraftKings
A lot is working in the favor of the Falcons. We know they have the offensive weapons to put up points between London, Robinson, and Darnell Mooney. The jury is still out on Michael Penix after a promising beginning to his career last season. After spending draft capital in hopes of fixing the pass rush, the Falcons should be able to take advantage of the fourth-easiest schedule in the league. They’ll be in the mix to make the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens Best Bet
Win Super Bowl 60 (+700) via Caesars
The Ravens are my pick to win Super Bowl LX. Despite the playoff disappointment last season, they were, in my opinion, the best team in the NFL, ranking first in net yards per play (+1.6), which was +0.6 yards per play better than any other team. Baltimore has done nothing but bolster an already stacked roster. This is their year.
Buffalo Bills Best Bet
To be AFC's No. 1 seed (+250) via FanDuel
The Bills have the highest win total in the NFL at 11.5, with the odds juiced toward the over. Not only do they have the reigning MVP at quarterback, but they return the majority of their roster and should be poised for another deep playoff run. Most importantly, they have the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL, which is typically rare for a team with a first-place schedule. We’ll see if they can finally win a Super Bowl, but I think they’re a great bet to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Carolina Panthers Best Bet
Over 6.5 wins (-125) via DraftKings
If Bryce Young can play the way he did over the second half of last season, there’s no reason why the Panthers can’t hit the over on their win total of 6.5. With Tetairoa McMillan in the mix, the Panthers have a strong receiving core to help Young take another step. While they still have some question marks on defense, they will benefit from having the sixth-easiest schedule in the league this year. A 7–10 record isn’t too much to ask from this young squad.
Chicago Bears Best Bet
Caleb Williams over 3,525.5 passing yards (-114) via FanDuel
I’m not the biggest believer in Williams, but it’s not hard to imagine him improving from his rookie season numbers when he threw for 3,541.5 yards. Now, he has a much more competent head coach in Johnson and a revamped offensive line, which should do wonders for his development. Even if he matches his passing yards total from last year, this bet will cash.
Cincinnati Bengals Best Bet
Joe Burrow MVP (+650) via DraftKings
Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting in 2024, and if he had gotten the Bengals to a postseason berth, there’s a chance he would’ve been in serious contention to win the award. He has his weapons back with him this season, so there’s no reason he can’t put up similar numbers. It’s time for him to win his first career MVP.
Cleveland Browns Best Bet
Under 5.5 wins (-145) via FanDuel
It’s hard to trust the Browns in any capacity from a betting standpoint this season. With no clear quarterback, few offensive weapons, and a defense that looked like a shell of its former self last season, taking the under on their 5.5-win total seems like the only logical option. They also play in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.
Dallas Cowboys Best Bet
George Pickens under 900.5 receiving yards (-114) via FanDuel
Pickens has only gone over 900 yards once in his three years in the NFL, and now he’s on a team where he’s going to have to play second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb. Even if he’s able to put his ego aside, something that was an issue for him in Pittsburgh, he may not get enough looks to go over this number. This trade could end up looking like a disaster.
Denver Broncos Best Bet
UNDER 9.5 Wins (-110) via BetMGM
The Broncos had an impressive 2024 season, but I think we’ll see some small regression from Sean Payton’s squad. They have a much tougher schedule, and the teams surrounding them are only getting better. Let’s remember this offense ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA and success rate last year; they’ll need to take a significant step forward to reach double-digit wins.
Detroit Lions Best Bet
Aidan Hutchinson Defensive Player of the Year (+700) via FanDuel
Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year when he went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 last season. he had 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and a forced fumbled through those first five weeks. Now, he's coming back healthy and entering the prime of his career. He's the guy to target to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.
Green Bay Packers Best Bet
Win the NFC North (+260) via FanDuel
While the NFC North may be a loaded division this year, the Packers can come out on top. The Bears and Vikings will be finding their stride with young quarterbacks, and the Lions could take a step back after losing both of their coordinators and starting center in the offseason. Love is due for a significant step forward this season, and let’s not forget the Packers finished third in the NFL in net yards per play last season at +0.9.
Houston Texans Best Bet
Win the AFC South (+110) via DraftKings
The Texans likely overperformed during their impressive 2023 season, but I think they underperformed in ’24, which now makes them a bit underrated in the betting market heading into ’25. They may still be a step below the top contenders in the AFC, but they’re the clear team to beat in their division. Replacing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with former Rams assistant coach Nick Caley is going to do wonders for Stroud and this Texans offense.
Indianapolis Colts Best Bet
OVER 7.5 wins (-110) via FanDuel
The Colts finished 8–9 last season, and if they can replicate that in 2025, this bet will be a winner. They were a better team in ’24 than people think, ranking 16th in net yards per play. If they can stay healthy this season and see some development from Anthony Richardson, they can take advantage of a relatively weak schedule, thanks to being in one of the worst divisions the NFL has to offer. Eight wins isn’t asking for too much from this team.
Jacksonville Jaguars Best Bet
OVER 7.5 Wins (-110) via FanDuel
I might be the last Jaguars believer left north of Florida, but there’s no question that Trevor Lawrence now has the best offensive coach he’s had in his NFL career. They have the pieces on both sides of the ball, and I’m convinced that if they can put things together, they can contend in the AFC South. Don’t be surprised if Hunter makes enough of an impact on both sides of the ball to lift the Jaguars to at least eight wins this season.
Kansas City Chiefs Best Bet
To Win AFC West (-115) via FanDuel
It’s been a while since we’ve been able to bet the Chiefs to win their division at -115, but oddsmakers expect the Chargers and/or Broncos to challenge the nine-time defending AFC West champions in 2025. I’m not ready to buy into the Chargers or Broncos winning the division. The Chiefs still have the best QB-coach tandem in the league, and a 10th consecutive division title is on the horizon for them.
Las Vegas Raiders Best Bet
Geno Smith Over 3,575.5 yards (-114) via FanDuel
The disrespect for Smith’s passing yards total for 2025 is unbelievable. He eclipsed 4,200 yards in two of his three seasons with the Seahawks, and in ’23, when he missed two games, he still reached 3,624. He may not quite have the talent to lean on as he did in Seattle, but between Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Jack Bech, he has more than enough weapons to exceed this number.
Los Angeles Chargers Best Bet
Make the Playoffs (-124) via FanDuel
The AFC is extremely top-heavy with the Bills, Chiefs and Ravens a step above the rest, but there are few actual competitors for the wild-card spots. The Chargers are one of a handful of teams that comprise that second tier in the conference, and after winning 11 games in 2024, they have further improved in the offseason and are well-positioned to take another step forward in 2025. I’d be surprised if they don’t return to the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams Best Bet
To miss the playoffs (+140) via FanDuel
We saw some significant regression from Stafford last season as he ranked just 16th amongst quarterbacks in EPA + Completion Percentage Over Expected. The team overperformed as well. Despite winning the NFC West, the Rams finished 19th in the league in Net Yards per Play (-0.2). With Stafford another year older, the 49ers bouncing back, and playing a first-place schedule, I think the Rams missing the playoffs at plus money is a great bet to make. I wrote about this bet more in a seperate article here.
Miami Dolphins Best Bet
OVER 8.5 Wins (+165) via FanDuel
The Dolphins are a year removed from making the playoffs, but fans and oddsmakers are completely discounting them in 2025. This team managed to go 8–9 in a season. Tua Tagovailoa played only 11 games while ranking 20th in net yards per play, above teams such as the Chiefs and Steelers. They have a healthy quarterback and one of the 10 easiest schedules. With some better offensive play-calling and some improvements on defense, the Dolphins have a chance to reach at least nine wins.
Minnesota Vikings Best Bet
Miss the Playoffs (-110) via DraftKings
A lot of people felt the Vikings overperformed in 2024, and now they have to place their trust in a quarterback who has yet to take a snap in the NFL. Yes, the Vikings are well-coached, but they have a big mountain to climb if they want to return to the playoffs in ’25. They play in the most competitive division in the NFL, as well as an NFC stacked with potential wild-card teams. Minnesota takes a step back this year as JJ McCarthy adjusts to the NFL, resulting in them failing to return to the postseason.
New England Patriots Best Bet
UNDER 8.5 Wins (+100) via DraftKings
The oddsmakers are high on the Patriots, setting their win total at 8.5 despite coming off back-to-back four-win seasons. Is the addition of Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane, and Morgan Moses, along with the hiring of Mike Vrabel, enough to turn this basement-dwelling team into a potential playoff contender? I don’t think so. They’ll benefit from one of the easiest schedules in the league this year, but I have to see it to believe it with New England.
New Orleans Saints Best Bet
Tyler Shough, Offensive Rookie of the Year +1200 (FanDuel)
With Derek Carr now retired, Shough is in line to be the Saints’ starting quarterback. A rookie quarterback is always going to be in the mix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, especially considering Cam Ward is the only other clear rookie QB starter. If Shough can successfully find a way to lean on Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, this is going to look like a great bet at 12–1.
New York Giants Best Bet
Abdul Carter, Defensive Rookie of the Year +250 (DraftKings)
There’s a reason why Carter was the first defensive player taken off the board at the NFL draft. He has all the tools and talent to make an immediate impact on the Giants’ defense and is the deserving betting favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Pass rushers have won the award in seven of the past nine years. He recorded 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in his final year at Penn State.
New York Jets Best Bet
UNDER 5.5 wins (+135) via DraftKings
I have a lot of concerns about the Jets this season, specifically their defense. They went from being an elite unit to one of the worst in the NFL last season after Robert Saleh was fired. Will Aaron Glenn be able to turn the ship around in his first year? I’m not convinced. Not to mention, the obvious problem on offense is a lack of a competent quarterback. This could be a rough year for New York.
Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet
Win NFC (+370) via FanDuel
The NFC is a deep conference, with plenty of teams worthy of a wild-card spot, but in my opinion, there’s only one elite team, and it’s the Eagles. They were the only team last season to rank inside the top six in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they further improved their roster this offseason. Their young defense should also be expected to take a step forward in 2025. The defending champions will be back in the Super Bowl at the end of the upcoming season.
Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bet
OVER 8.5 wins (+105) via FanDuel
It’s time for us to stop doubting Mike Tomlin. I could list the stats and metrics that show the Steelers overperform every year, but at some point, you can’t chalk it up to “luck” or “variance”. The Steelers won’t be a Super Bowl contender, and they may not even be a playoff team, but Aaron Rodgers is an upgrade at quarterback, and Tomlin has the tools to drag this team to another winning record in 2025.
San Francisco 49ers Best Bet
Win NFC West (+165) via FanDuel
Everything that could have gone wrong for the 49ers last season went wrong. Injuries, close losses, and locker room issues caused them to take a significant step back record-wise, but let’s note they still ranked second in the league in net yards per play at +1.0. Now, they’re healthy and get to play a fourth-place schedule in a wide-open division. I’m willing to bet on them to reclaim the NFC West in 2025.
Seattle Seahawks Best Bet
Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 950.5 Receiving Yards (-110) via DraftKings
Smith-Njigba recorded 1,130 receiving yards last season while playing in a crowded receiver room with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Now, with both of those players out of Seattle, JSN is the No. 1 option and is likely to get the majority of targets from Darnold, whose strong season in 2024 was overshadowed by a couple of poor starts to end the season. This number is too low for Smith-Njigba.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best Bet
Baker Mayfield 4000+ Passing Yards (+125) via DraftKings
Mayfield has done nothing but succeed while joining the Buccaneers, eclipsing 4000-plus passing yards in his first two seasons. The loss of Coen shouldn’t have a dramatic effect, as the new offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, was the team’s pass game coordinator last year. Mayfield shouldn’t skip a beat.
Tennessee Titans Best Bet
Over 5.5 Wins (-130) via FanDuel
The Titans were a much better team than their record indicated last season. Untimely turnovers and poor special teams play lost them a lot of games, but they were 21st in the league in net yards per play (-0.2), better than the Chiefs (-0.3) and Steelers (-0.3). A solid defense and some added weapons on offense will be enough to help them reach at least six wins this season, as long as Ward puts together a good rookie season as expected.
Washington Commanders Best Bet
Miss the Playoffs (+130) via DraftKings
I’m going to sell my Commanders stock this season. Just like the Texans took a step back in their second year under C.J. Stroud, some signs indicate that we could see the same thing in the Commanders’ second season under Jayden Daniels. They ranked just 18th in net yards per play last season and had numerous defensive issues. Their lack of significant improvements this offseason makes me think the deep NFC may leave them on the outside looking in when it comes time for the postseason.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.