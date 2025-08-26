BC Bulletin

Boston College Soccer Teams Drop Games: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Soccer (BC_MSoccer) via X

The Boston College men’s and women’s soccer teams both had games on Monday night.

The men’s team hosted Siena and suffered its first loss of the season 3-1.

The Eagles’ sole goal came from Russell Brown in the first half.

The women’s team also suffered its first loss of the year on the road at Illinois 1-0.

With the results, the men fall to 1-1 on the season and the women to 2-1-1.

Next up, the men’s team travels to Providence on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET and the women’s team hosts UAlbany on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Here's the Rundown for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Tuesday’s Schedule:

There are no games scheduled.

Monday’s Results:

  • Men’s Soccer: Siena 3, Boston College 1
  • Women’s Soccer: Illinois 1, Boston College 0

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:

4 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women’s lacrosse shared photos in honor of the first day of class on Monday.
  • Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has officially been placed as the starting QB for Florida State on the team’s depth chart.
  • Boston College Athletics revealed the full slate of games on campus for the week.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“The problem with movies is that movies end and your life doesn't. This doesn't appear to cause any trouble, but it does cause confusion, which is almost as bad.”

Tom O’Brien

Social Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/All Things BC