Boston College Soccer Teams Drop Games: The Rundown
The Boston College men’s and women’s soccer teams both had games on Monday night.
The men’s team hosted Siena and suffered its first loss of the season 3-1.
The Eagles’ sole goal came from Russell Brown in the first half.
The women’s team also suffered its first loss of the year on the road at Illinois 1-0.
With the results, the men fall to 1-1 on the season and the women to 2-1-1.
Next up, the men’s team travels to Providence on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET and the women’s team hosts UAlbany on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Here's the Rundown for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:
Tuesday’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled.
Monday’s Results:
- Men’s Soccer: Siena 3, Boston College 1
- Women’s Soccer: Illinois 1, Boston College 0
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
4 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse shared photos in honor of the first day of class on Monday.
- Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has officially been placed as the starting QB for Florida State on the team’s depth chart.
- Boston College Athletics revealed the full slate of games on campus for the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“The problem with movies is that movies end and your life doesn't. This doesn't appear to cause any trouble, but it does cause confusion, which is almost as bad.”- Tom O’Brien
