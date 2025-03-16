Boston College Softball Drops Two Straight to Virginia, The Rundown: March 16, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College Softball suffered a pair of losses to the University of Virginia yesterday and fell to a 10-11 record while extending its losing streak to six.
It was about as Jekyll and Hyde as possible for the Eagles, as the team scratched across just a pair runs in its first outing and lost 2-4, then scored eight runs in the final 8-9 loss.
It's been quite the skid for the Eagles, and the road ahead is no easier, as North Carolina State lies in wait after a midweek matchup with Bryant on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Women's SNE Team Race
- Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 10 a.m.
Eagles Results:
- NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships: Steven Jackson - 7th place
- Women's LAX: Boston College 18, Louisville 5
- Baseball: Game 2 - Boston College 0, Florida State (Much More) [7 Innings] | Game 3 - Boston College 2, Florida State 6
- Softball: Game 2 - Boston College 2, Virginia 4 | Game 3 - Boston College 8, Virginia 9
- Men's Hockey: Boston College 1, Northeastern 3
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
167 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's hoops caught a March Madness stray yesterday after the result of the Boise State game.
- The strays continued to come down after St. John's and Rick Pitino advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
- Boston College track and field star Steven Jackson put a bow on an incredible career for BC in this weekend's indoor track and field championships.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published