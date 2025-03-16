BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Drops Two Straight to Virginia, The Rundown: March 16, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Boston College Softball suffered a pair of losses to Virginia on Saturday.
Boston College Athletics

Boston College Softball suffered a pair of losses to the University of Virginia yesterday and fell to a 10-11 record while extending its losing streak to six.

It was about as Jekyll and Hyde as possible for the Eagles, as the team scratched across just a pair runs in its first outing and lost 2-4, then scored eight runs in the final 8-9 loss.

It's been quite the skid for the Eagles, and the road ahead is no easier, as North Carolina State lies in wait after a midweek matchup with Bryant on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Sailing: Women's SNE Team Race
  • Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 10 a.m.

Eagles Results:

  • NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships: Steven Jackson - 7th place
  • Women's LAX: Boston College 18, Louisville 5
  • Baseball: Game 2 - Boston College 0, Florida State (Much More) [7 Innings] | Game 3 - Boston College 2, Florida State 6
  • Softball: Game 2 - Boston College 2, Virginia 4 | Game 3 - Boston College 8, Virginia 9
  • Men's Hockey: Boston College 1, Northeastern 3

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

167 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College men's hoops caught a March Madness stray yesterday after the result of the Boise State game.
  • The strays continued to come down after St. John's and Rick Pitino advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
  • Boston College track and field star Steven Jackson put a bow on an incredible career for BC in this weekend's indoor track and field championships.

Special Media: 

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

