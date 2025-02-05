Boston College Softball Opens Season in FGCU Kickoff Classic
The Boston College Eagles softball team kicks off its season on Thursday evening in the FGCU Kickoff Classic at FGCU Softball Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
Boston College will join Florida Gulf Coast University (host), Boston University, Indiana State, and LIU in the season opening tournament.
The Eagles will kick off the event with a game against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, followed by a doubleheader on Friday against Boston University (12:15 p.m.) and Florida Gulf Coast (5 p.m.), and will cap off the tournament with doubleheader on Saturday against LIU (10 a.m.) and Indiana State (12:15 p.m.).
This will be the second consecutive year that Boston College has competed in the Classic. In 2024, the team went 4-1 in the tournament as it swept Florida Gulf Coast (2-0 and 4-3 in 10 innings), split with LIU (W 3-0 and L 9-1), and defeated Georgetown in its finale (3-0).
The Eagles are looking to build on their improved 2024 campaign. Last season, they went 30-24 overall and 9-15 in ACC play as well as made an appearance in the ACC Tournament where they had a second round exit after a 2-0 loss to Duke.
Although the team has yet to take the field, multiple players are already getting attention. Pitcher Abby Dunning ranked No. 30 on the College Sports Evaluation Preseason Top-50 Pitchers List while infielder Adriana Martinez and pitcher Bailey Kendziorski made Softball America’s 2025 Freshman Watch List.
Below is the roster, position groups, and coaching staff for this season.
Roster
Pitchers: Halie Pappion, Kelly Colleran, Gabriella Aughton, Bailey Kendziorski, Shannon MacLeod (P/1B), Abby Dunning, Addison Jackson.
Catchers: Abby Ptak (C/1B), Maycee Hilt (C/1B), Carly Bunnell (C/OF), Hannah Slike (C/UTL).
Infielders: Makenna Segal (1B), Adriana Martinez (1B/UT), Janis Espinoza (3B/UT), Zoe Hines, Meghan Schouten, Gator Robinson, Emma Jackson.
Outfielders: Tannis Jackin, Kali Case, Tavye Borders, Jordan Stephens, Darien McDonough (OF/1B).
Utility: Katelyn Deguire, Sammy Horn.
Coaching Staff
Amy Kvilhaug- Head Coach
Roger Wilson- Assistant Coach
Tori Constantin- Assistant Coach
Leah Boggs- Assistant Coach
Haley Peaslee- Director of Softball Operations
Andrew Cummings- Assistant Director of Sports Medicine
Will Franco- Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach