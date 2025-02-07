Boston College Softball Opens Season With Win Over Florida Gulf Coast
The Boston College Eagles softball team kicked off its 2025 campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Thursday night in the FGCU Kickoff Classic.
In Boston College’s second consecutive year competing in the event, the team got off to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Catcher Hannah Slike hit an RBI single which scored leadoff batter Gator Robinson from second base, then Slike scored on an error by Florida Gulf Coast right fielder Emily Chiarella.
Boston College pitcher Abby Dunning started in the circle. In the outing, the senior pitched a complete game and allowed four hits, one run (unearned), walked four batters, and struck out three. Dunning was credited the win.
Florida Gulf Coast tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth after designated player Maddox Thomas drew a bases loaded walk, however that was the only run that FGCU could execute in the contest.
Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Allison Sparkman started in the circle. In her outing, she allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned), and struck out three batters in 6.1 innings of work. Victoria Ash came into the game in relief and finished the last 0.2 innings.
In total, the Boston College offense went 7-of-27 (.259) at the plate and had three runners reach on errors.
Next up, Boston College plays a doubleheader on Friday, the first game against Boston College at 12:15 p.m. ET and the second against Florida Gulf Coast at 5 p.m.