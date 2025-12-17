Boston College Extends Offer to Impressive 2028 Prospect
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College football staff added a new player to their recruiting radar this week, extending an early offer to a talented prospect in the 2028 class.
Wide receiver Kason Brown from Arlington High School in Texas took to social media on Wednesday, December 17 to announce the news of his Boston College scholarship offer. The Eagles are the fourth team to extend an offer to the rising prospect, joining Texas Tech, Nevada, and Sacramento State.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Brown is a dynamic offensive weapon, and has been extremely effective both on the ground and through the air.
This season, as a sophomore for Arlington, Brown compiled 884 all purpose yards with 10 touchdowns, showing off his wide range of skills. He was able to not only stretch the field vertically as a receiver, but display his impressive athleticism as a running back as well.
Though it is still quite early in his recruiting journey, Brown looks to be a truly impressive offensive prospect in the upcoming 2028 class, so making early contact is smart for the Eagles' staff.
Through two seasons under O'Brien, the on-field product has certainly struggled, but Boston College has been able to make a bit of headway on the recruiting trail. 2025 saw the Eagles finish with the No. 59 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and 2026 saw them earn the No. 48 class-- a eleven spot leap.
Brown is still unranked by major recruiting outlets, but given his impressive production at the varsity level already, that likely will not last long.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)
- LB Callen Beveridge, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Byfield, Massachusetts (Committed 12/02/2025)
