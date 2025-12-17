Boston College Extends Offer to Impressive 2028 Prospect

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College football staff added a new player to their recruiting radar this week, extending an early offer to a talented prospect in the 2028 class.

Wide receiver Kason Brown from Arlington High School in Texas took to social media on Wednesday, December 17 to announce the news of his Boston College scholarship offer. The Eagles are the fourth team to extend an offer to the rising prospect, joining Texas Tech, Nevada, and Sacramento State.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Brown is a dynamic offensive weapon, and has been extremely effective both on the ground and through the air.

This season, as a sophomore for Arlington, Brown compiled 884 all purpose yards with 10 touchdowns, showing off his wide range of skills. He was able to not only stretch the field vertically as a receiver, but display his impressive athleticism as a running back as well.

Here are my clips from week 10 against Grand Prairie Highschool !

5 total tds (1 called back)

2 receiving tds

3 rushing tds @pnelly73 @ahscoltfootball pic.twitter.com/gEjRgzsDpS — Kason Brown (@MvpKason) November 1, 2025

Though it is still quite early in his recruiting journey, Brown looks to be a truly impressive offensive prospect in the upcoming 2028 class, so making early contact is smart for the Eagles' staff.

Through two seasons under O'Brien, the on-field product has certainly struggled, but Boston College has been able to make a bit of headway on the recruiting trail. 2025 saw the Eagles finish with the No. 59 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and 2026 saw them earn the No. 48 class-- a eleven spot leap.

Brown is still unranked by major recruiting outlets, but given his impressive production at the varsity level already, that likely will not last long.

