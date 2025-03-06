BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Tops San Jose State; The Rundown: March 6, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Boston College's Gator Robinson hitting a ball against San Jose State

Boston College softball tops San Jose State University 5-3 winning its fifth straight game the longest of this early part of the season.

The Eagles started hot getting on the board in the first inning with an RBI single, however, the Spartans quickly scored in response in the first. They followed that up they scored on an error in third and the Spartans matched the score to keep the game tight.

Eventually, the Spartans took the lead before the Eagles tied the game in the six 3-3 before taking the lead later in the inning, driving the score up and leaving it too far to reach for the Spartans.

The Eagles begin ACC play on Friday, as they face California in a three game series.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women’s Golf: Boston College in Puerto Rico Shootout
  • Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. North Carolina | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Eagles Results:

Women’s Tennis: San Jose State 4, Boston College 0

Men's Tennis: Boston College 5, College of Charleston 2

Women's Basketball: Boston College 76, No. 13 Syracuse 73

Baseball: Boston College @ Richmond (canceled)

Women's Hockey: Boston University 3, Boston College 2 (2 OT)

Men's Basketball: No. 13 Clemson 78, Boston College 69

Softball: Boston College 5, San Jose State 3

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

176 days

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“[Vince Oghobaase] really laid out how he was going to develop me into the player that I wanted to be. He laid out and showed me how he was going to work on certain things in my game to get me ready to play in the NFL the way I wanted to.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku

