Jalen Hurts Reacts to Four-Interception Game in Eagles’ Loss to Chargers
The Eagles’ offensive futility reached a new breaking point in the team’s Monday Night Football loss to the Chargers. The Eagles offense has underwhelmed and struggled to meet its potential all season, but on Monday, they turned the ball over five times in a 22-19 overtime defeat. It marked the third-straight loss for an Eagles team that is failing to find their groove even with the postseason rapidly approaching.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown were responsible for several significant mistakes in the game. Hurts completed just over 50% of his passes while throwing for 240 yards, no touchdowns, four picks and fumbling. Meanwhile, Brown dropped several key passes in the game, including an attempt that was tipped up for an interception and another that could have been an Eagles touchdown.
“I didn’t play well enough,” Hurts said after the game. “Too many opportunities. Lots of opportunities, especially when we got on the other side of the 50. But I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”
Of the game-clinching interception in overtime, Hurts said, “That’s a play we’ve made a million times in that scenario versus a cloud corner. But I didn’t make that play this time around.”
Brown, who finished with six catches for 100 yards, also took accountability for his mistakes, noting he wished he could have had several plays back.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni pointed to the turnovers and settling for field goals as two primary factors that contributed to the loss.
“Obviously, this game is the ultimate team game,” Sirianni said after the game. “It’s never just on one person. Ultimately [Hurts] always has the ball in his hands and I know he’ll wear a lot of that and own that. I gotta do a better job of helping him in those scenarios. It’s never just on execution. ... Obviously, never want to turn the ball over, we’ve been pretty good at that. Tonight was a little uncharacteristic of ourselves.
“That’s just uncharacteristic stuff,” Sirianni added of Brown. “I don’t know if A.J. has had a drop in the last two years. I don’t know what the stat sheet will say he had, but it’s just uncharacteristic stuff.”
While Sirianni is right that football is the “ultimate team game,” and understandably would not pin the blame after the game, the Eagles offense has continually let the defense down. The unit has held both themselves another strong defensive performance back for much of the season, and now these poor performances are resulting in losses. Even as the defense forced multiple turnovers and put astounding pressure on Justin Herbert on Monday, it still wasn’t enough thanks to all of the Eagles own turnovers and missed plays.
While things appear dim for the Eagles, the one bright note is they have a perfect opportunity to rebound with a game against the Eagles next week.