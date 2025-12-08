Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14)
In a week filled with pivotal matchups, the slate will be capped off with one of the biggest with the Monday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.
If you're looking for some bets for tonight's prime-time game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into my best bets for this interconference matchup.
Eagles vs. Chargers Best Bets Today
- Chargers +2.5 (-110) vs. Eagles
- Justin Herbert UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-104)
- Kimani Vidal Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Chargers +2.5 (-110) vs. Eagles
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Chargers on Monday night:
It's time to jump off the sinking ship that is the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense is broken, and their defense isn't able to continually carry them through games. The Bears may have found the key to beating the Eagles last week, which is simply running the ball straight at them. That's something the Chargers should be able to do with success. Justin Herbert is expected to play on Monday night despite injuring his non-throwing hand in Week 13.
Until the Eagles can prove that they can turn things around, I'm going to bet against them.
Justin Herbert UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-104)
Justin Herbert to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 7-ranked player prop for Week 14:
Justin Herbert has gone over 31.5 pass attempts just once in his last five games. Now, with an injured hand and a game against an Eagles defense that seemingly can’t stop the run, I expect the Chargers to stick to the ground and not ask as much from their quarterback.
Kimani Vidal Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Omarion Hampton is set to return to the field for the Chargers this weekend, and as a result, he's the betting favorite to score a touchdown for the Chargers. With that being said, Kimani Vidal has done enough to prove he's deserving of still getting plenty of touches, especially as they ease Hampton back into the lineup. That makes Vidal a great touchdown bet at +280.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
