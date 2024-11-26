Boston College Survives Overtime Thriller in Cayman Islands Classic, The Rundown: November 26, 2024
Boston College played its second game in the Cayman Islands in what was the Cayman Islands Classic semifinals on Monday evening against the Missouri State Bears.
Coming off their blowout loss against the VCU Rams earlier this month, the Eagles ripped off three straight wins in the past two weeks to move to 4-1 coming into Monday night’s match.
BC took a three-point lead into the half and was able to stretch its lead up to 11 in the second half; however, the Bears kept hanging around and pushed the Eagles to the brink.
With under 20 seconds left, the team needed a bucket down three, and it came from sophomore Donald Hand Jr., who is continuing his rise to stardom early this season and forcing overtime.
In overtime, the Bears seized momentum early on, going up by as much as six in the first two minutes. BC answered back in a big way in the final three minutes, led by another sophomore in forward Elijah Strong, who scored eight of his thirteen points in the final two minutes of overtime.
The Eagles needed every one of those and none were bigger than his game-winning three in the final seconds.
The win moves the Eagles to 5-1 and advances them to the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Tuesday against the Boise State Broncos at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Boise State, Cayman Islands Classic Championship; 7:30 p.m. EST | Watch | Stats
Eagles Results:
Men's Basketball: Boston College 76, Missouri State 74
Women's Basketball: Boston College 55, Ole Miss 92
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
80 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien reportedly made a comment about former QB Thomas Castellanos to CBS Sports Network reporter, Andrea Kremer, stating "99-percent of our players are tough and smart, he [Castellanos] was an outlier at BC."
- Boston College head coach, Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator, Tim Lewis, were named CBS Sports' ACC Coach and Coordinator of the Week respectively.
