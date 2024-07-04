Boston College Swimming & Diving Hires New Associate Head Coach, The Rundown: July 4, 2024
Boston College Swimming & Diving announced the hiring of Bruno Darzi on Wednesday afternoon. Darzi will serve as the associate head coach for the Eagles program.
Darzi is a veteran swimming coach, who has trained multiple Olympians, including Kazakhstan’s Vlad Polyakov and Venezuela’s Arlene Semeco, as well as Eagles head coach Dara Torres. Previously, he was the Coach Director for USA Swimming’s Southern Zone and has worked as the head coach of Coral Springs Swim Club in Coral Springs, Fla.
"I'm incredibly honored and excited to have Bruno join our program as associate head coach," said Torres in the official press release. "He has over 25 years experience - 15 as a head coach - and I trained with Bruno for my sixth and final Olympic Trials. There's no way I would have accomplished what I did at 45 years old without his coaching and guidance. We both can't wait to get the season going with this great group of Eagles' swimmers."
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
60 days.
- Amir Brown, a class of 2027 running back from Raleigh, N.C., has received an offer from Boston College. The Eagles were the third program to offer the rising sophomore, joining Indiana and UNC.
- Former Boston College hockey defenseman Charlie Leddy is transferring to Quinnipiac. Leddy spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill where he saw time in 72 games and tallied two goals and 13 assists for 15 points, attempted 45 shots for a .044 percentage, and scored one game-winning goal.
- Four-star class of 2026 offensive tackle Felix Ojo received an offer from Boston College. Ojo, a Lake Ridge High School product out of Mansfield, Texas, ranks No. 298 nationally, No. 22 in offensive tackles, and No. 42 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
