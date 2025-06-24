Boston College to Kick Off ACC Network's School Takeovers
Although Boston College athletics teams came up short of a national championship this season, the programs still had some memorable games.
Two of those games, the women’s lacrosse semifinals game against Northwestern and football’s Red Bandanna Game against Michigan State will be aired on ACC Network on Wednesday as a part of this year’s School Takeovers.
After earning two wins over Stony Brook and No. 7 Yale in May, the Eagles women’s lacrosse team punched their ticket to the Final Four at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and had a rematch with No. 3 Northwestern for the semis.
Boston College fell short to the Wildcats 12-11 to end its season after it went scoreless in the fourth quarter and gave up six unanswered goals.
As for the Red Bandanna game, Boston College earned a 23-19 win over Michigan State at Alumni Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024, after wide receiver Lewis Bond caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Thomas Castellanos with 1:28 remaining in the contest.
An interception by Eagles defensive back Max Tucker with 36 seconds left sealed the victory for Boston College and moved the team to 3-1 on the season.
Boston College kicks off the nearly month-long event on the network with the women’s lacrosse semifinals at 8 a.m. ET and Red Bandanna Game at 6 p.m.
Other teams on the schedule include Cal on, June 26, Clemson on June 27, Duke on June 30, Florida State on July 1, Georgia Tech on July 2, Louisville on July 3, Miami on July 7, UNC on July 8, NC State on July 9, Notre Dame on July 10, Pitt on July 11, SMU on July 14, Stanford on July 15, Syracuse on July 16, Virginia on July 17, Virginia Tech on July 18, and Wake Forest caps things off on July 21.