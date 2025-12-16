Boston College WR Lewis Bond Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bond took to social media to make the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

LETS DO IT pic.twitter.com/Qr6fkxKH6Y — Lewis Bond (@bondl3wis) December 16, 2025

“First, I want to give all of my praise to God, without him I am nothing,” said Bond. “It’s his word and blessings that have guided me to where I am now.”

The Chicago, Ill., native spent five seasons on the Heights. In total, he played in 43 games and tallied 213 receptions for 2,385 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

This past season, his 88 catches led him to program history, breaking the all-time receptions record and the single-season receptions record. He also is fifth all-time in career receiving yards.

“I want to thank my mother for being my backbone, and sacrificing so much of her time, wisdom, and love to help me succeed in life,” said Bond. “I’m incredibly grateful to have such an overflow of support; from all my football coaches who helped develop me into the person and player I am today, to family members who would offer their time and effort so that I would never miss a practice or game. Their faith in me has meant everything.”

During his time in Chestnut Hill, he was named a team captain in 2025, represented Boston College at ACC Football Kickoff in 2025, helped the Eagles to become bowl eligible three times, playing in two, and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2024 as well as All-ACC Second-Team in 2025.

This year, he ranked No. 15 nationally in receiving yards (993) and tied for the fourth-most receptions.

He leaves Boston College as one of the best wide receivers to play for the program.

“Lastly, I want to thank the entire Boston College community, because these past five years truly flew by,” said Bond. “From teammates and coaches to staff, classmates, and fans every person I crossed paths with played a role in shaping my experience here. I want to personally thank Coach Hafley and his staff for believing in me from the beginning and giving me the opportunity to grow. I’m also thankful to Coach O’Brien for continuing to develop me, on and off the field. For this, Boston College will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Bond is the first Boston College player to officially declare for the draft.

Read More: