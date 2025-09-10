Boston College Volleyball Downs SEC Foe on the Road in Five Sets: The Rundown
Boston College volleyball will return home this week from a road trip to the deep south that saw the Eagles defeat the University of Arkansas Razorbacks in five sets.
The win improved BC to a perfect 6-0 on the season after escaping Fayetteville with a win on Tuesday night, marking the first sets the ladies have lost thus far in 2025. The Eagles won the first set in a tight 25-23 contest before losing two straight, then rallying to pick up the fourth and fifth to seal the win.
Net presence and staunch defense proved to be a deciding factor for the Eagles, as the Razorbacks bested them in points (73-74), kills (52-60), and assists (55-49), while BC posted 16 blocks and a grand total of 73 digs to complete the comeback effort.
Cornelia Roach and Audrey Ross led the way for the Eagles in terms of kills, posting 12 each, while Anna Herrington's eight kills kept the offense alive in spurts. However, the highlight of the box score was freshman Middle Blocker and San Ramon, California, native Bella Ehrlich, who posted 9 total blocks throughout the match. Ehrlich posted an admittedly short collegiate career high in both points and blocks.
The ladies will have a little over two days for recovery before returning home to Chestnut Hill to face off against Sacramento State this Friday at 6 p.m.
Welcome to the Rundown for September 10, 2025.
Wednesday's Schedule:
- Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Dean | Newton, Mass. | 4 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch
Tuesday’s Results:
- Women’s Golf: Boston College at Cougar Classic | Yeamans Hall Club, Charleston, S.C. | 11th out of 18 teams
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Arkansas 2
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
23 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has opened up the Boston College offense all across the field, but yesterday, he was receiving some love for his red zone accuracy on this particular pattern.
- Former Boston College Eagle Tom McManus visited with the football team at practice yesterday to share some words of wisdom.
- Boston College Eagles on SI recruiting correspondent Mason Woods dug into the film on BC quarterback commit Femi Babalola yesterday via social media.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"For smaller guys, if you're not fast, you're in trouble."- Johnny Gaudreau
