Boston College Quarterback Dylan Lonergan Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football quarterback Dylan Lonergan is entering the transfer portal.

Lonergan made the announcement via his Instagram account on Thursday evening.

“Thank you Boston College for the opportunity to play and grow as a player and person,” said Lonergan in his announcement post. “I’ve decided I will be entering the transfer portal when it opens. We didn’t get the results we hoped for this year but very appreciative to my teammates and coaches who never stopped battling and the BC community and fans for all the support.”

The redshirt sophomore spent one season at Boston College after transferring from Alabama in December of 2024.

During his one season with the Eagles, Lonergan appeared in 10 games and went 190-of-284 for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Lonergan won the starting job during training camp and was Boston College’s QB1 for the first six games of the season.

Bill O’Brien benched Lonergan for Grayson James prior to Boston College’s Oct. 18 game against UConn. James started against the Huskies and Louisville on Oct. 25.

For the remainder of the season, O’Brien switched between Lonergan and James, however Lonergan did finish out the season as QB1.

Lonergan was the starter for Boston College’s season finale at Syracuse on Saturday, but exited the game after suffering a thumb injury early in the first quarter and did not return.

O’Brien spoke highly of Lonergan ahead of the game against the Orange.

"Dylan had a good game against Georgia Tech,” said O’Brien ahead of Syracuse. “He made a lot of great throws. He anticipated well, he scrambled, he took off a couple times, which helped us a lot, because he can do that. We just focused on Syracuse, the game plan for Syracuse, making sure that we understand what they're trying to do, be ready for some new stuff that they may do, and just keep trying to get better every single day with Dylan. He works very hard.”

Boston College’s quarterback room will be very different next year. Shaker Reisig will be the only returning quarterback that has game exposure with Lonergan’s departure and James out of eligibility.

Lonergan is one of multiple Boston College players that have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. He joins defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, and offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant.

