Boston College Volleyball Sweeps Opening Weekend, The Rundown: September 1, 2024
The Boston College volleyball team swept its games in the Boston College Invitational over the weekend.
On Friday, the team played Texas Tech and won the match 3-0 and followed with wins against Eastern Kentucky 3-1 and Iona 3-0 on Satuday.
The Eagles continue their season on Friday and will travel to the Fairfield Invitational to take on Fairfield, Central Connecticut State, and Binghampton.
Today's Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational | Verona, N.Y. | 8 a.m. ET
- Women's Field Hockey: Boston University at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Soccer: UMass at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Soccer: Boston College at Merrimack | 3 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Volleyball: Boston College 3, Eastern Kentucky 1.
Boston College 3, Iona 0.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
1 day.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's field hockey head coach Kelly Doton recorded her 100th career win after the Eagles 3-1 win over Northeastern on Friday.
- The Boston College men's golf team is set to host the 2024 Red Bandanna Invitational in Verona, N.Y. from Sunday to Monday to open its season. Other teams competing in the event include Manhattan College, Saint Francis, LaSalle, Mercyhurst, North Dakota State, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Toledo, and Youngstown State.
- Boston College women's soccer goalkeeper Faith Fenwick played as a part of Team Canada in the opening game of the FIFA-U20 World Cup against France. The two teams finished in a 3-3 draw.
