Boston College Women's Lacrosse, Yale Game Time Announced, The Rundown: May 13, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team defeated Stony Brook 10-7 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

With the victory, the Eagles advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 7 Yale.

Shortly after the win, Boston College received the time of the quarterfinals game which will be on Thursday.

The Eagles and Bulldogs will face off at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Today’s Schedule:

There are no games scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.

Eagles Results:

There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 12.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

109 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women’s basketball has officially signed William & Mary transfer forward Kayla Rolph.
  • Louisville’s homecoming game will be against Boston College on Oct. 25.
  • Boston College rowing will compete in the 2025 ACC Championships at Clemson later in the week.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"I knew all along that I wanted to come here. I used to come up and look around when I was younger, and I always liked the whole atmosphere. It was easy to get enthralled with a Notre Dame or a Duke, but I just couldn't see myself going that far away just to play basketball. I tried to keep things in perspective. I remember thinking to myself that if I got hurt, there I'd be, out in Indiana or North Carolina, by myself. At BC, I thought, I could play against great competition while living a regular college life. BC is close to home, it's a great education, the Big East schedule is challenging, and I immediately liked Coach [Margo] Plotzke and the players. I enjoyed the other schools, especially Duke, but I decided to go with my first feeling."

Sarah Behn

Published
Kim Rankin
