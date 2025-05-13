Boston College Women’s Lacrosse, Yale Game Time Announced, The Rundown: May 13, 2025
The Boston College women’s lacrosse team defeated Stony Brook 10-7 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
With the victory, the Eagles advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 7 Yale.
Shortly after the win, Boston College received the time of the quarterfinals game which will be on Thursday.
The Eagles and Bulldogs will face off at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
Today’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 12.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
109 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball has officially signed William & Mary transfer forward Kayla Rolph.
- Louisville’s homecoming game will be against Boston College on Oct. 25.
- Boston College rowing will compete in the 2025 ACC Championships at Clemson later in the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I knew all along that I wanted to come here. I used to come up and look around when I was younger, and I always liked the whole atmosphere. It was easy to get enthralled with a Notre Dame or a Duke, but I just couldn't see myself going that far away just to play basketball. I tried to keep things in perspective. I remember thinking to myself that if I got hurt, there I'd be, out in Indiana or North Carolina, by myself. At BC, I thought, I could play against great competition while living a regular college life. BC is close to home, it's a great education, the Big East schedule is challenging, and I immediately liked Coach [Margo] Plotzke and the players. I enjoyed the other schools, especially Duke, but I decided to go with my first feeling."- Sarah Behn
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social