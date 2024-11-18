Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Providence, The Rundown: November 18, 2024
The Boston College women’s basketball team defeated the Providence Friars 67-60 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The team was led by forward Teya Sidberry and guard Dontavia Waggoner, who recorded a combined 36 points and 11 rebounds.
Sidberry’s 20 points were a season-high for the junior while Waggoner’s 16 marked the third consecutive game she’s scored that exact number of points. She’s also tallied at least 15 points in four of the Eagles first five games of the season.
As a whole, Boston College tallied 28 rebounds, 16 assists, and 12 steals.
Next up, the Eagles will host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Wednesday evening. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College 67, Providence 60.
- Volleyball: No. 15 Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
88 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program shared its Play of the Game from the Eagles 38-28 loss to No. 14 SMU on Saturday evening.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward and current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley received his Varsity Club Hall of Fame plaque over the weekend.
- Class of 2028 athlete Collin Griggs will be at Alumni Stadium on Saturday for Boston College’s game against UNC. Griggs is a product of Tolman High School in Pawtucket, R.I. He was also in attendance for the Eagles 37-31 win over Syracuse on Nov. 9.
