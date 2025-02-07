Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to Pitt, The Rundown: February 7, 2025
The Boston College women’s basketball team lost to the Pitt Panthers 79-66 on the road on Thursday night.
Boston College forward Nene Ndiaye led the way for the Eagles with 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 13-12 overall and 4-8 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s & Women’s Track and Field: Boston College in Showdown at The Heights | Live Stats
- Skiing: Boston College in Dartmouth Carnival
- Softball: Boston College vs. Boston University (12:15 p.m. ET) and Florida Gulf Coast (5 p.m.) | Ft. Myers, Fla. | Live Stats
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 10 Loyola Maryland | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Boston University | Weymouth, Mass. | 3 p.m.
- Men’s Swimming & Diving: Boston College in BU Winter Open | 6 p.m.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College at New Hampshire | 7 p.m. ET | NESN/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Softball: Boston College 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 15 Boston College 7, Vermont 1.
- Women’s Basketball: Pitt 79, Boston College 66.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
7 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College staffer Ryan Day signed a 7-year contact with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Day had three stints with the Eagles. He was a graduate assistant from 2003-04, the wide receivers coach from 2007-11, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2013-14. Day has been the head coach at Ohio State since 2018.
- The New England Patriots released their coaching staff which features former Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma and former staffer Doug Marrone.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Andrea Daley hit a milestone on Thursday night, 1,000 career points.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I am always right, you are always wrong."- Gil Dobie’s motto
