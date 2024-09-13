Boston College Women’s Soccer Draws With No. 13 Notre Dame to Open ACC Play, The Rundown: September 13, 2024
The Boston College women’s soccer team opened ACC play with a draw against the No. 13-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-2 on Thursday night.
The Eagles got off to a two-goal lead, both from forward Ava Lung in the 34th and 35th minute and went into halftime with the advantage. Notre Dame forward Ellie Hodsden scored Notre Dame’s pair of goals in the 37th and 88th minute to secure the tie.
In total, the Fighting Irish attempted 27 shots and ten shots on goal while the Eagles attempted eight shots and four shots on goal. Boston College goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied two goals against and eight saves. Notre Dame goalie Sonoma Kasica tallied two goals against and two saves.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Harvard Hidden Dual | Weymouth, Mass | TBD
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Jacksonville | Athens, Ga. (Bulldogs Classic) | 10:30 a.m. ET | Live Stats; Boston College at Georgia | 7:30 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: No. 44 Maine at No. 14 Boston College | 5 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: No. 5 Clemson at Boston College | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College 2, No. 13 Notre Dame 2.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
28 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2025 punter/kicker Andy Quinn has received an offer from Boston College.
- Former Boston College wide receiver Jaden Williams recorded four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Texas State’s 31-28 loss to Arizona State. Williams played three seasons with the Eagles (2021-23) before transferring to the Bobcats during the offseason.
- USA Hockey posted a tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Thursday.
