No. 22 Boston College Baseball Drops Series to No. 6 UNC

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (22-11, 9-6 ACC) baseball team suffered an 8-7 road loss to the No. 6 UNC Tar Heels (27-5-1, 11-4 ACC) in the series finale on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles got on the board first 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Jack Toomey and Carter Hendrickson drew back-to-back walks to lead off the frame and Kyle Wolff knocked one run in on an RBI double with two outs.

The Tar Heels evened things up at 1 in the home half of the third on an RBI single by Gavin Gallaher and UNC took the lead 3-1 later in the frame on an RBI double by Macon Winslow which scored a pair of runs.

In the fifth, Boston College plated six runs to go back in front 7-3. After the Eagles loaded the bases, Ty Mainolfi hit a bases-clearing double to put them on top 4-3 and Toomey also knocked down an RBI double to make it 5-3. Luke Gallo dropped an RBI single and Hendrickson capped off the scoring by crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

UNC got within two runs 7-5 in the sixth. The first run came off a fielder’s choice which scored Winslow and the other came from a sacrifice fly by Cooper Nicholson.

The Tar Heels regained the lead 8-7 in the seventh. UNC drew three walks off Eagles relief pitcher Kyle Kipp. After he was pulled for loading the bases, Winslow scored on a wild pitch and Owen Hull hit a two-RBI single to give the home team the lead back.

Kipp struggled to find the strike zone in the outing. Out of his 29 total pitches, he threw 10 strikes. John Kwiatkowski entered out of the bullpen to get out of the frame.

In Boston College’s final two chances at the dish, the Eagles stranded a runner on base in both the eighth and the ninth.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (0-0, 2.33 ERA) started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the sophomore went five innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out two.

Sean Hard finished the game out for the Eagles after coming into the contest in the eighth. Kipp picked up the loss and moved to 0-2 on the year.

Next up, Boston College returns home to take on UMass in the first round of the Beanpot on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.