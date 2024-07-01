BC Bulletin

Boston College Women's Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule

The Eagles released their full schedule for the upcoming season on Monday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women's Soccer via X.

The Boston College women’s soccer program released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Monday afternoon. 

In 2023, the Eagles tallied a 3-9-6 record which included going 0-6-4 in ACC play and finished their season in second-to-last place in the conference standings. So far this year, they have held spring games against five teams, Providence College, Fairfield, Holy Cross, Merrimack, and University at Albany from Feb. to April. 

The team will kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 15 with a home matchup against Jacksonville University, then will play eight games in its non-conference slate before starting ACC play against Notre Dame on Sept. 12. 

In total, the Eagles are set to play 19 regular-season games, including 12 at home, seven away, and ten against ACC opponents. 

Boston College Women’s Soccer 2024 Schedule: 

Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville University

Aug. 18: vs. Merrimack

Aug. 22: vs. Gardner-Webb

Aug. 25: vs. LIU

Aug. 29: at Dartmouth

Sept. 1: vs. UMass Amherst

Sept. 5: at Cornell

Sept. 8: vs. Cal St. Fullerton

Sept. 12: vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 15: at SMU

Sept. 19: vs. Grambling State

Sept. 22: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 3: at NC State

Oct. 6: at Clemson

Oct. 12: vs. Florida State

Oct. 19: at Duke

Oct. 24: at Louisville

Oct. 27: vs. Miami

Oct. 31: vs. Syracuse 

The 2024 ACC Championship Tournament starts on Nov. 3 and will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., while the Women’s College Cup will be on Dec. 6 and 9 at the same venue.

Kim Rankin

