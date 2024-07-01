Boston College Women's Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule
The Boston College women’s soccer program released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Monday afternoon.
In 2023, the Eagles tallied a 3-9-6 record which included going 0-6-4 in ACC play and finished their season in second-to-last place in the conference standings. So far this year, they have held spring games against five teams, Providence College, Fairfield, Holy Cross, Merrimack, and University at Albany from Feb. to April.
The team will kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 15 with a home matchup against Jacksonville University, then will play eight games in its non-conference slate before starting ACC play against Notre Dame on Sept. 12.
In total, the Eagles are set to play 19 regular-season games, including 12 at home, seven away, and ten against ACC opponents.
Boston College Women’s Soccer 2024 Schedule:
Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville University
Aug. 18: vs. Merrimack
Aug. 22: vs. Gardner-Webb
Aug. 25: vs. LIU
Aug. 29: at Dartmouth
Sept. 1: vs. UMass Amherst
Sept. 5: at Cornell
Sept. 8: vs. Cal St. Fullerton
Sept. 12: vs. Notre Dame
Sept. 15: at SMU
Sept. 19: vs. Grambling State
Sept. 22: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 3: at NC State
Oct. 6: at Clemson
Oct. 12: vs. Florida State
Oct. 19: at Duke
Oct. 24: at Louisville
Oct. 27: vs. Miami
Oct. 31: vs. Syracuse
The 2024 ACC Championship Tournament starts on Nov. 3 and will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., while the Women’s College Cup will be on Dec. 6 and 9 at the same venue.