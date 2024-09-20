Boston College Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Grambling State, The Rundown: September 20, 2024
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team shut out Grambling State 5-0 on Thursday night to improve to 8-2-1 on the season.
In the match, the Eagles saw goals from forwards Paige Peltier in the seventh minute, Ava Lung in the 62nd minute, Ella Richards in the 76th minute, midfielder Ashley Roberts in the 77th minute, and forward Andi Barth in the 83rd minute. Richards, forwards Sydney Segalla and Aislin Streicek and midfielders Natalie Grosse and Emily Sapienza all tallied assists as well.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 24 shots and 11 shots on goal. Goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied zero goals against and one save in the 80:10 played. Olivia Shippee played the remainder of the contest.
Next up, the Eagles will host Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Today’s Schedule:
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. San Diego | Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Invitational | 1 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: Boston College vs. Wake Forest | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College at No. 2 Pitt | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, North Florida 1; LSU 3, Boston College 1.
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College 5, Grambling State 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College volleyball outside hitter Halle Schroder recorded her fifth double-double of the season in the Eagles win over North Florida on Thursday.
- 33 former Boston College men’s hockey players are heading to NHL training camps.
- Class of 2026 athlete Reston Lehman has received an offer from Boston College. The junior is a product of Peters Township High School in McMurray, Penn. The Eagles are his first ACC offer.
