Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 11

Boston College men’s hockey returned from first semester break on Sunday night to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in the first round of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

The Eagles lost to the Broncos 5-3 and played without James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, and Luka Radivojevic, who are currently competing in the World Juniors. They also did not have Oskar Jellvik or Andre Gasseau due to injury.

Defenseman Aram Minnetian, right winger Ryan Conmy, and center Dean Letourneau each scored a goal in the defeat.

With the loss, Boston College fell one spot to No. 13 in the latest USCHO poll with 371 points.

Michigan was the top-ranked team this week with 38 first-place votes and 983 points, followed by Wisconsin at No. 2 with 12 first-place votes and 949 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with 882 points, North Dakota at No. 4 with 836 points, and Minnesota Duluth capped off the top five with 758 points.

Six Hockey East teams landed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is UConn at No. 11 with 467 points, Northeastern at No. 12 with 410 points, Maine at No. 15 with 308 points, Providence at No. 16 with 245 points, and Boston University at No. 19 with 99 points.

Two additional conference teams received votes this week, but did not make the rankings. New Hampshire picked up 57 votes which is tied for the most among non-ranked teams and UMass picked up six votes.

As for other local schools, NCHC foe Harvard came in at No. 18 with 145 points and in-state school Holy Cross received 20 votes this week.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 12 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (38)- 983, 16-4 Wisconsin (12)- 949, 13-2-2 Michigan State- 882, 13-4 North Dakota- 836, 14-4 Minnesota Duluth- 758, 14-6 Denver- 745, 12-6-1 Western Michigan- 703, 11-6 Penn State- 612, 11-5 Dartmouth- 596, 12-2 Quinnipiac- 546, 12-4-2 UConn- 467, 9-5-3 Northeastern- 410, 10-6 Boston College- 371, 10-6-1 Minnesota State- 349, 11-4-5 Maine- 308, 11-7-1 Providence- 245, 8-6-2 Cornell- 222, 7-4 Harvard- 145, 7-3-1 Boston University- 99, 9-8-1 Union- 76, 12-5-2

Others receiving votes: Augustana 57, New Hampshire 57, Colorado College 26, Holy Cross 20, Arizona State 8, Michigan Tech 8, Massachusetts 6, Bemidji State 4, Princeton 4, St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 3, Miami 2

