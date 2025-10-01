Boston College Women's Soccer to Battle Conference Foe Tomorrow: The Rundown
With no athletic events scheduled on the first of the month, all eyes turn towards Boston College Women's Soccer to get the ball rolling in October in a conference matchup against North Carolina tomorrow on the road.
The Eagles are coming off a tie to Cal out on the west coast, but sit at a 4-3-5 overall on the season and 0-2-2 in conference play. UNC currently sits at a 7-4 (1-2) record and comes into the matchup on a two-game losing skid.
If the Eagles could get into the win column in conference play, it could sway the momentum for a heavy back portion of the ACC slate.
Switching hears to looking further ahead in the schedule, Friday is a loaded athletics day for Boston College, with six total events taking place, one of which marks the start of Men's Hockey season with an opening match against Quinnipiac, and will see BC volleyball take to the road to face off against Virginia in Charlottesville.
The Volleyball squad started the season 11-0 before dropping three straight matches, and will look to get back in the win column this week against the Cavaliers. As for men's hockey, expectations are as high as ever as the team looks to rebound from what was ultimately not how the squad envisioned its 2024-25 season ending.
Here's The Rundown for Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2025:
Wednesday's Schedule:
There are no athletic events scheduled for Wednesday, August 1.
Tuesday's Results:
Men’s Golf: Boston College finished runner-up as a team in the UConn Invitational, while Markus Lam took home the individual championship following a two-hole playoff.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
2 days.
Did You Notice?
Boston College baseball has begun fall practices, and the team social media accounts have already been sharing away. What is your record prediction for Bird Ball this season?
- Boston College on SI's own Graham Dietz broke down as much film as anyone from last weekend's loss to Cal.
- It’s game week for the Boston College men’s hockey team. The Eagles open their season on Friday night hosting Quinnipiac. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
