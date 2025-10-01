How to Watch: No 6 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No 13 Quinnipiac
The No. 6 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is getting ready to start its 2025-26 campaign against the No. 13 Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday night inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Both teams are looking to improve from last season.
During the 2024-25 season, Boston College went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in both the Hockey East Tournament and NCAA Manchester Regional, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.
On the other hand, Quinnipiac notched a 24-12-2 record which included a 16-5-1 mark in ECAC play, appeared in the ECAC semifinals where it lost to Cornell 3-2 in overtime, and played in the Allentown Regional where it lost to UConn 4-1.
The contest will be a rematch of the 2024 Providence Regional Final where Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Quinnipiac:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Quinnipiac Bobcats
When: Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Quinnipiac: The Bobcats ended their 2024-25 campaign with a 4-1 loss to UConn in the opening round of the Allentown Regional on March 28.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their season in the Manchester Regional Final to Denver 3-1 on March 30.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 31, 2024, in the Providence Regional. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.
USCHO Preseason Rankings
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Western Michigan (29)-921
- Boston University (3)- 907
- Michigan State (14)- 877
- Denver- 840
- Penn State (3)- 820
- Boston College- 647
- Maine- 619
- Minnesota- 592
- Providence- 559
- UConn- 542
- North Dakota- 536
- Michigan (1)- 434
- Quinnipiac- 373
- Arizona State- 358
- UMass- 311
- Ohio State- 280
- Cornell- 228
- Minnesota State- 169
- St. Thomas- 92
- Wisconsin- 78
Others receiving votes:Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1