Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 8
Boston College men’s hockey won its only game on the slate last week, a 5-3 victory over Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.
Forward James Hagens led the way for the Eagles with three goals. Defenseman Will Skahan and forward Dean Letourneau also scored goals.
Although Boston College earned the win, the team stayed put at No. 15 in the latest USCHO poll with 335 points.
The top three teams remained the same this week with Michigan at No. 1 with 42 first-place votes and 992 points, Wisconsin at No. 2 with four first-place votes and 925 points, and Michigan State at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 911 points.
Minnesota Duluth moved up to No. 4 with 799 points and North Dakota capped off the top five with 750 points.
The only other team to receive a vote was Dartmouth which is sitting at No. 10 with 504 points.
Six Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Maine at No. 11 with 503 points, Northeastern at No. 12 with 478 points, UConn at No. 14 with 350 points, Providence at No. 16 with 216 points, and Boston University at No. 18 with 144 points.
One conference team received votes this week, but was unranked. UMass picked up 33 votes which was the third-most among non-ranked teams.
Two in-state schools also picked up votes this week. Local foe Harvard received 36 votes, the second-most of non-ranked teams, and Holy Cross received eight votes this week.
Other programs to receive votes this week include Union, Bemidji State, Arizona State, St. Cloud State, RIT, Michigan Tech, and Bowling Green.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 9 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan (42)- 992, 15-3
- Wisconsin (4)- 925, 10-2-2
- Michigan State (3)- 911, 11-3
- Minnesota Duluth- 799, 12-4
- North Dakota- 750, 10-4
- Denver- 737, 9-5-1
- Western Michigan- 681, 9-5
- Quinnipiac- 659, 11-3-2
- Penn State- 598, 11-5
- Dartmouth (1)- 504, 8-0
- Maine- 503, 8-5-1
- Northeastern- 478, 9-4
- Minnesota State- 379, 10-2-4
- UConn- 350, 7-5-3
- Boston College- 335, 8-5-1
- Providence- 216, 7-6-2
- Cornell- 183, 6-3
- Boston University- 144, 7-7-1
- Miami (Ohio)- 114, 10-4
- Colorado College- 70, 8-7-1
Others receiving votes: Union 57, Harvard 36, Massachusetts 33, Bemidji State 16, Arizona State 8, Holy Cross 8, St. Cloud State 7, RIT 4, Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green 1